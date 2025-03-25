City of Frederick Mayor Michael O’Connor elected to National League of Cities Committee

Frederick City Mayor Michael O’Connor has been elected to the National League of Cities’ Human Development Federal Advocacy Committee.

The National League of Cities elects leaders from nearly 3,000 communities across the US. These committees each have a unique focus and work to improve the lives of their constituents. The Human Development Federal Advocacy Committee reviews the policies the NLC presents to legislators.

O’Connor will use his seat on the committee to bring the voices of Frederick residents to the federal level. “It’s really an opportunity for the City of Frederick to be part of influencing federal policy that relates to human development,” O’Connor said.

The Mayor will serve on the committee for a term of one year and attributes his election to the city's ongoing relationship with the NLC. In 2023, the City of Frederick was one of sixteen cities chosen to participate in the The Good Jobs, Great Cities Academy. The program was a partnership between the NLC and the U.S. Department of Labor. As a result of the academy, the City of Frederick created the Office of Opportunity and Transformation to help work towards fair wages and good jobs in the city.

The position is an opportunity to tell the stories of Frederick outside of the city's own borders and foster a dialogue between the local and federal government. “One of the important roles this committee can play is to make sure congressional representatives are hearing from the voices who deal with the issues on the ground every day,” O’Connor said.

O’Connor says he plans to address homelessness, opioid response and workforce development, among other topics, with the committee.