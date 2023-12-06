© 2023 WYPR
Midday

Midday with the Mayor of Frederick: Michael O'Connor

By Tom Hall,
Teria RogersMalarie Pinkard-PierreSam Bermas-Dawes
Published December 6, 2023 at 12:05 PM EST
Frederick Mayor Michael O'Connor
MARY KATE MCKENNA PHOTO/UnCorporate Headshots by MK
Frederick Mayor Michael O'Connor

On today's show, its Midday With the Mayor. Frederick Mayor Michael O’Connor joins us. When he was first elected in 2017, and in his reelection bid in 2021, the Democrat received 70% of the vote.

Both the city of Frederick and Frederick County are growing exponentially. According to analysis of census data by the Metropolitan Washington Council of Governments, the city of Frederick added nearly 13,000 residents between 2010 and 2020, a population increase that is second only to Alexandria, Virginia, during that period. That kind of rapid growth comes with challenges, like school overcrowding and strain on transportation infrastructure.

Want to join our conversation? Email [email protected], or call in at 410-662-8780.

Audio will be posted here following the program.

