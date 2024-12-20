Maryland Governor shows supports for hotel & convention center in Frederick

Maryland Governor Wes Moore expressed his support for a new hotel and convention center to be built in the city of Frederick at a ceremony Thursday.

The event marked the first day of demolition that will make way for the hotel, an important step forward in a plan over a decade in the making.

Moore explained the hotel is projected to provide 200 new jobs and contribute over four million dollars in income to the Frederick economy each year.

Moore emphasized the importance of growth as a way forward for both Frederick and Maryland at large. He explained that through partnerships between the public and private sectors, Frederick could grow into a more welcoming community. “You gotta grow, and you need to make it easier for businesses to be able to grow and thrive in communities,” Moore said.

The Frederick Chapter of the NAACP wants women and people of color to be included at all levels of the hotel’s employment. Moore expressed his desire for the hotel to promote growth in Frederick that will include all of the city’s residents.

“We know that having more people involved and engaged is going to be important,” Moore said. “It will be something we continue to look for to ensure that all communities in Frederick are seen and represented.”

The beginning date for construction has not been announced at this time.