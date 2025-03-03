Baltimore’s vacant property demolition plan faces challenges with limited contractors

Baltimore City’s Housing Commissioner Alice Kennedy recently highlighted a growing concern: the city has only two contractors handling demolition work, both hired through a standardized procurement process. These contractors also rely on subcontractors. As the city works to reduce 5,000 vacant properties over five years, this limited pool of contractors could present a challenge.

The Baltimore Vacants Reinvestment Council or BVRC met for a third time this year, at its monthly meeting. The council’s task is to come up with a plan to turn at least 5,000 vacant properties into productive use by 2029. They have two options: rehabilitate or demolish.

This year, the city is projecting 200 demolitions of properties unsuitable for rehab. Last year, the city only demolished 89. To handle the work, Baltimore partners with the Maryland Stadium Authority, which hires private contractors.

Mark Anthony Thomas, a member of the Baltimore Vacants Reinvestment Council, raised concerns about the reliance on external contractors.

“The city has made some mistakes, where we said, the private sector will do it better and they'll do it faster and they'll do it cheaper, and now we have no internal infrastructure to do demolition. And then sometimes that is correct, the private sector will do it cheaper, faster, more efficiently. And then sometimes that's not correct.”

This issue has been reflected in other city operations, such as the wastewater plant according to reporting from WYPR’s news partner, The Baltimore Banner. In Monday’s meeting, council members appeared to agree on a hybrid approach, combining both external contractors and strengthening internal capacity.

Other major cities rely on external contractors for demolition work. However, Gary, IN has a small internal crew to do minor demolition work.

“As we spend these dollars, we need to ensure it benefits Baltimore residents in the long term. How do we spend in a way that recycles those dollars within the city?” asked Thomas.

COMMUNITY ENGAGEMENT AND ORGANIZING CHALLENGES

The meeting also emphasized the importance of community engagement, particularly in neighborhoods without established neighborhood associations. The goal is to tackle vacant properties throughout all areas of the city.

Council members suggested the following strategies:



Door-to-door canvassing to hear residents’ concerns. Identifying potential leaders within communities. Collaborating with churches and other institutions. Pairing neighborhoods with strong associations with those lacking them.

Members also put a call-out to the public interested in being a part of this work.