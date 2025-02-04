‘Capacity’ and concern over worker shortages the focus as Baltimore’s Vacant Reinvestment Council goes forward

The Baltimore Vacants Reinvestment Council, (BVRC) has a big puzzle to solve. With 17 members, the council meets monthly to determine how to address the city's vacancy problem through a whole-block approach.

This strategy focuses on stabilizing entire blocks rather than tackling vacant properties on a case-by-case basis. The BVRC’s goal is to reduce Baltimore’s vacant housing stock by 5,000 units over the next five years. Priority areas identified include neighborhoods in east, west, northwestern and southwestern Baltimore.

At its fourth meeting since its formation, council members reviewed data on the city’s vacant properties and discussed challenges tied to vacant building notices. A major focus was on ensuring sufficient staffing levels within government agencies and the private sector, to support the initiative.

Next year, the state will start allocating $50 million annually to turn vacant units into productive use. While this funding is critical, city officials estimate that fully addressing Baltimore’s vacancy problem will take approximately $3 billion over 15 years.

The issue, now considered a crisis, has roots in redlining, a practice that began in 1910 and resulted in long-term disinvestment.



Two Key Strategies: Demolition and Renovation

There are two ways to eliminate the 12,855 vacant properties that plague Charm City: demolition and renovation.

Demolition:

In fiscal year 2024, the city demolished 263 vacant buildings and plans to demolish 277 more in fiscal year 2025. That’s according to Housing Commissioner Alice Kennedy, who also serves as the vice chair of the BVRC.

At this rate, the city would demolish less than one property per day, which is not enough to meet the council’s goal of stabilizing entire blocks.

“Demolition is a low-labor, high-machinery task,” said Gary McGuigan, executive vice president of the Maryland Stadium Authority. “The unknown and risk, in my opinion, is the stabilizations. It requires skilled workers like roofers, carpenters, and electricians.”

Matt Gallagher, president and CEO of the Goldseker Foundation, emphasized the importance of workforce data. “To make sure we have enough workers — whether for demolition, carpentry, plumbing, or electrical work — we need to start collecting data now and preparing that workforce. It’s not something that can happen overnight,” he said.

Renovation:

The other way to reduce Baltimore’s vacant building notices is through renovation. While it holds the most promise, there are capacity challenges with staffing shortages at the city and state level.

“We are actively hiring more inspectors,” Kennedy said. “We’re back to 58, and we have 11 more positions being filled.”

Code enforcement inspectors are crucial for identifying problems with vacant properties and issuing vacant building notices (VBNs). They assess properties to determine if they meet code requirements. Inspectors also approve use and occupancy permits when a property has been rehabilitated and is ready for reoccupation.

“At the State Department of Assessments and Taxation, there's only so many assessors to go around. We would be stronger if we could sort it out in the next couple of months, rather than a couple of years,” said Michael Mocksten, Baltimore City’s director of finance.

Assessors determine property tax valuations, including vacant ones. Accurate assessments ensure the city collects the appropriate amount of taxes, which can then fund programs aimed at addressing vacant properties.

The Council will meet again on Monday, March 3rd at 10:30 a.m.