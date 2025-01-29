New bill would allow Baltimore EMTs to administer drugs to reduce withdrawal symptoms

People who are administered naloxone after an opioid overdose often go through painful withdrawal symptoms afterward.

The drug Buprenorphine can counteract those effects, reducing symptoms of vomiting, shaking and anxiety.

Only a handful of cities administer the drug after using naloxone. Baltimore has one emergency medical unit that can give the drug to people who recently overdosed.

Councilman Mark Conway wants to make that practice more widespread with a new bill he’s introducing to the city council.

The bill would train all EMTs to administer the drug.

“Overdose deaths are preventable. Equipping our EMS teams with the tools they need to save lives is non-negotiable,” Conway said. “This bill isn’t just about providing treatment; it’s about compassion, dignity, and giving individuals the chance to recover.”

He added that he thinks it’s an opportunity for Baltimore to become a leader in responding to overdoses.

The bill may face some hurdles, however.

While the Mayor’s Office shares a similar goal in adding compassionate treatment to people who have overdosed, there are some concerns about the logistics of the bill.

“This is an exceedingly complicated issue that deserves more careful consideration than is reflected in this bill draft,” the Mayor’s Office said in a statement.

That includes state and federal regulations on the use of opioid-related medications.

“There would be inherent logistical challenges related to the storage requirements and expiration of this medication,” the Mayor’s Office added.