Baltimore City has big plans for opioid restitution funds

Three times as many people are dying from opioids as a decade ago. Baltimore City sued on behalf of those lives lost, and to combat overdose deaths in the future: The city has won more than $242 million dollars in restitution so far.

We ask Interim Deputy Mayor J.D. Merrill, and Sara Whaley, Program Director of the Bloomberg Overdose Prevention Initiative at the Johns Hopkins Bloomberg School of Public Health, how it will be spent.

Links: Baltimore City Opioid Restitution Fund, Overview of Mayor Brandon Scott's executive order, Restitution Advisory Board Application, Comments or Questions, 988 substance abuse help.