Maryland extends pause on new addiction and mental health provider licenses

WYPR - 88.1 FM Baltimore | By Scott Maucione
Published December 27, 2024 at 12:01 PM EST
FILE - This Aug. 15, 2017 file photo shows an arrangement of pills of the opioid oxycodone-acetaminophen, also known as Percocet, in New York. Ohio is ready to begin distributing millions of dollars in opioid settlement money to community and government organizations, an influx eagerly anticipated since the first sums were secured in 2021. The OneOhio Recovery Foundation, which has been tasked with distributing over $860 million of settlements reached with drugmakers and pharmaceutical companies for their roles in the national opioid crisis, plans to release its formal request for proposals Monday, March 4, 2024. (AP Photo/Patrick Sison, File)
Patrick Sison
/
AP
FILE - This Aug. 15, 2017 file photo shows an arrangement of pills of the opioid oxycodone-acetaminophen, also known as Percocet, in New York.

The Maryland Department of Health is extending its moratorium on new licenses for certain addiction and mental health providers.

The move comes as the agency is combing through the legitimacy of some providers after the state saw a rapid growth of new licensees over the last four years.

The pause will continue for the next six months and was started in June.

“Quality behavioral health care for Marylanders continues to be a top priority of the Department,” said Deputy Secretary for Behavioral Health Alyssa Lord. “This pause is one essential part of a larger plan to ensure much-needed oversight and compliance of new provider applications and protect Marylanders in need of behavioral health services.”

According to the Community Behavioral Health Association of Maryland, certain mental health provider licenses increased by 67% over the last four years.

The Baltimore Banner, in conjunction with The New York Times, recently investigated one of the providers of concern.

PHA Healthcare, a government-funded addiction treatment program, was found to have 13 deaths linked to it.

The report states that the program did little to help people seeking care.

MDH says it’s in the process of changing some regulations and moving to a new company to handle Medicaid payments.

The pause also comes as Maryland is figuring out how it will spend $100 million in opioid settlement month over the next year to reduce overdoses and treat addiction.

 

 

 
Tags
WYPR News Opioids
Scott Maucione
Scott is the Health Reporter for WYPR. @smaucionewypr
See stories by Scott Maucione
