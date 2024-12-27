Maryland extends pause on new addiction and mental health provider licenses

The Maryland Department of Health is extending its moratorium on new licenses for certain addiction and mental health providers.

The move comes as the agency is combing through the legitimacy of some providers after the state saw a rapid growth of new licensees over the last four years.

The pause will continue for the next six months and was started in June.

“Quality behavioral health care for Marylanders continues to be a top priority of the Department,” said Deputy Secretary for Behavioral Health Alyssa Lord. “This pause is one essential part of a larger plan to ensure much-needed oversight and compliance of new provider applications and protect Marylanders in need of behavioral health services.”

According to the Community Behavioral Health Association of Maryland, certain mental health provider licenses increased by 67% over the last four years.

The Baltimore Banner, in conjunction with The New York Times, recently investigated one of the providers of concern.

PHA Healthcare, a government-funded addiction treatment program, was found to have 13 deaths linked to it.

The report states that the program did little to help people seeking care.

MDH says it’s in the process of changing some regulations and moving to a new company to handle Medicaid payments.

The pause also comes as Maryland is figuring out how it will spend $100 million in opioid settlement month over the next year to reduce overdoses and treat addiction.