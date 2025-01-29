Maryland Health Department says federal Medicaid portal is working, but there are concerns

The Maryland Department of Health says it has regained access to a portal that provides federal payment to states for Medicaid benefits.

The portal went offline on Tuesday for many states across the nation, causing concern and confusion.

The Trump Administration said it was a system error and that payments were still being processed.

MDH says it is concerned about future issues with the system.

“The Maryland Department of Health can confirm we lost access to the Medicaid Payment Management System website provided by the federal government for most of the day,” said MDH spokesman Chase Cook. “While we have regained access, we are not certain the system is fully functional. The system is critical to ensuring timely reimbursement for health care provided to Medicaid patients. We are continuing to test the site amid these conflicting directives from the federal government.”

The Trump administration froze federal funding to many grants and agencies on Tuesday through an executive order.

The White House rescinded the freeze on Wednesday.