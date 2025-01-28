State agencies were unable to access the federal payment system for Medicaid Tuesday, adding to the chaos and confusion over which federal programs will have their funding cut as part of President Trump’s sweeping executive orders on government spending.

Maryland Health Secretary Laura Herrera Scott said during a legislative hearing in Annapolis the payment portal for Medicaid was not working and that when state employees tried to access federal funds they received an error message for “system maintenance.”

A spokesperson for the health department said Maryland had regained access to the portal by 4:30 p.m., but that it was still not working correctly. The payment system is critical for making sure payments for Medicaid patients are reimbursed in a timely fashion.

The story continues at The Baltimore Banner: Maryland among states shut out of Medicaid system, health secretary says

