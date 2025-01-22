© 2025 WYPR
Healthcare
Healthcare coverage from WYPR is made possible by support from GBMC HealthCare.

Maryland Nursing Board will get new system to process license applications in fall

WYPR - 88.1 FM Baltimore | By Scott Maucione
Published January 22, 2025 at 3:48 PM EST
Registered nurse Jessalynn Dest looks across the room while treating a COVID-19 patient in the acute care unit of Harborview Medical Center, Friday, Jan. 14, 2022, in Seattle. Washington Gov. Jay Inslee is deploying 100 members of the state National Guard to hospitals across the state amid staff shortages due to an omicron-fueled spike in COVID-19 hospitalizations. Inslee announced Thursday that teams will be deployed to assist four overcrowded emergency departments at hospitals in Everett, Yakima, Wenatchee and Spokane, and that testing teams will be based at hospitals in Olympia, Richland, Seattle and Tacoma. (AP Photo/Elaine Thompson)
Elaine Thompson
/
AP
Registered nurse Jessalynn Dest looks across the room while treating a COVID-19 patient in the acute care unit of Harborview Medical Center, Friday, Jan. 14, 2022, in Seattle.

Nurses and other healthcare providers that are credentialed by the Maryland Board of Nursing may see faster licensing process times as early as this fall.

The Maryland Department of Health says it is in the process of hiring a contractor to create a new system for processing license applications.

The announcement comes as the Board of Nursing is facing its largest backlog in two decades, prompting the Maryland General Assembly to ask Ernst & Young to conduct an independent investigation into the issue.

The new system is planned to be delivered this fall and would consolidate two different systems the board is using now, which causes redundancy.

The new system will also allow applicants to upload documents easier.

Nurses will be able to see where their application is in the process, and if there are issues with the documentation that they've uploaded, they'll get ping to say you need to provide X or that the application is incomplete,” said MDH Secretary Laura Herrera Scott, during a Wednesday Health and Government Operations Committee hearing.

MDH said it is also making progress in staffing issues and said it will likely raise some of its application fees.
Maryland Healthcare healthcare workers Nurses Maryland Department of Health
Scott Maucione
Scott is the Health Reporter for WYPR. @smaucionewypr
See stories by Scott Maucione
