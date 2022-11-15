© 2022 WYPR
On The Record

Clinical experience for the next generation of Maryland nurses

Published November 15, 2022 at 10:15 AM EST
Credit: Flickr Creative Commons/University of Medicine and Dentistry of New Jersey

What’s being done to address the U.S. nursing shortage?

Lisa Rowen, System Chief Nurse Executive for the University of Maryland Medical System, hopes the Academy of Clinical Essentials, or ACE, will begin to address the problem. ACE is an immersive, hands-on experience for people studying to be nurses.

Then Liz Cushing, a trauma nurse and ACE instructor, and nursing student Naseem Ahmadi, share why more hours of hands-on instruction -- at regular intervals -- better prepare new nurses for what they’ll face.

