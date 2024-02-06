Maryland lawmakers consider two bills to improve healthcare workforce numbers

Maryland lawmakers are considering two bills that may help the state shore up some of its healthcare worker shortage.

The state, like much of the nation, is hurting for both nurses and EMTs. The two bills, which were considered by the House of Delegates Health and Government Operations Committee Tuesday, may help widen the pipeline for more people to fill those positions.

The Advanced Practice Registered Nurse Compact would allow nurses in other states that are part of the agreement with advanced degrees to work in Maryland without getting a new license. That would include nurse practitioners and nurse midwives.

Maryland has been part of a similar pact that encompasses just registered nurses since 1999.

“I can pay upwards of $1,000 per state and renewal fees,” said Rachel Sherman, who is a licensed advanced practice nurse in several states. “Passing this bill will make Maryland more attractive to advanced practice registered nurses who desire to live in and or work and practice in the state of Maryland further strengthening our workforce.”

Proponents say the bill will make it easier for nurses to move throughout states in the event of another pandemic and make Maryland more competitive.

However, opponents of the bill fear that it could put some nurses at a disadvantage. While opponents told lawmakers they believe in the spirit of the bill, they think the legislation is fundamentally flawed.

“We definitely need to improve licensure portability for advanced practice nurses,” said Dr. Janet Selway, associate professor at the University of Maryland School of Nursing, “This legislation misses the mark. The requirement for new nurse practitioners to practice for 2,080 hours in their home state before they can apply for a multi-state license is a problem. The requirement sends a message that new nurse practitioners are not ready to practice upon graduation.”

The second bill lawmakers are considering would strip State Emergency Medical Services citizenship requirements for applicants who are trying to get licenses.

The hope is that people who are immigrants or had parents who brought them undocumented to the United States at a young age will be able to work professionally as medical technicians.

According to the American Ambulance Association about one-third of all EMTs in the United States left their jobs in 2021.

Cities like Baltimore are offering signing bonuses in hopes of bolstering numbers.