Biden sends request to Congress to rebuild Baltimore’s Key Bridge

The Biden Administration sent a $100 billion disaster relief request to Congress Monday evening; some of those funds will be used to rebuild the Francis Scott Key Bridge.

The request asks for $8 billion for the Transportation Department, which would grant the funds for the project.

The Key Bridge rebuild is expected to cost roughly $2 billion and take until fall 2028 to complete.

President Biden promised to fully fund the project shortly after the collapse of the bridge on March 26. Usually, the federal government only pays for 90% of projects of that nature.

Congress will need to pass a law requiring the government to fit the full bill. There is already legislation drafted to do just that, however, it still has not made it to the president’s desk.

“There is total unity in getting the emergency supplemental done in the lame duck session,” Sen. Ben Cardin (D-Md.) said of the Maryland delegation.

The disaster relief requests also asks for funds to help with the flooding in North Carolina and address the IV fluid shortage.

“My administration will be with those affected until the job is done,” Biden wrote. “This request of supplemental funds is focused on the accounts that are most critical to aiding disaster survivors and impacted communities.”

Congress will need to pass a bill allowing the funds to be appropriated.