Baltimore County school leaders anticipating difficult budget season

Baltimore County Superintendent Myriam Rogers said in a press conference Tuesday that the district is refining their initial plans for the 2025-2026 budget as the state faces heavy constraints.

Last week, the state Spending Affordability Committee shared that funds set aside for the Blueprint for Maryland’s Future, a multi-billion-dollar education reform package, will be all used up by 2028.

Rogers said these forecasts are forcing a re-evaluation right now. District leaders had “anticipated an increase in Blueprint funds,” she said, but now they are “uncertain” about the amount of state funding they’ll receive for next year and beyond.

“[We] are ensuring, with these challenges, that we give extra scrutiny to all budget submissions to help identify potential savings that can be redirected to offset potential shortfalls,” Rogers added.

For this upcoming cycle, Rogers said the district will focus on recruiting and retaining high-quality staff.

“That includes funding year two of our compensation package, maintaining operations of our schools and offices, addressing student needs and maintaining classroom teachers,” she said.

Despite the state funding issues, Rogers said she believes the tenants of the Blueprint are “sound and good for students.”

“We have good partners in terms of our lawmakers that we have regular, ongoing conversations with,” she added. “They want to know our views and thoughts and how they can help to support us in this upcoming session.”

The district will host its third of four community feedback sessions on the 2025-2026 operating budget this Thursday at 6 p.m. at Cockeysville Middle School.