Ballot selfies are illegal in Maryland, for now

If you’re thinking of taking a selfie with your ballot in the voting booth, think again.

Maryland law prohibits taking photos in the voting booth, though photos with a mail-in ballot or outside a polling place are allowed.

Tuesday’s election is likely the last one with that prohibition. At its meeting in late October, the State Board of Elections gave preliminary approval to new regulations that permit people to take photos of their own ballots for personal use.

“This is, again, one of these things, especially for younger voters, that can increase excitement in the electoral process and get them to share,” Democratic board member Yaakov “Jake” Weissmann said at the meeting last month. “We know, study after study, that folks telling other folks about voting is a way to increase turnout.”

The public can submit comments on the proposed change before the board finalizes it in December.