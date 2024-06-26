As overdose deaths rage in Baltimore, older Black men are most at risk. Why?

Baltimore is the overdose capital of the United States, according to detailed reporting by the Baltimore Banner and New York Times.

The death rate from 2018 to 2022 was nearly double that of any other large city in the country. Black men in their mid-50s to early 70s account for nearly one of out every three drug fatalities.

We speak with Alissa Zhu, a Baltimore Banner reporter and a New York Times Local Investigations fellow, and Nick Thieme, a data journalist for the Baltimore Banner.

