© 2024 WYPR
WYPR 88.1 FM Baltimore WYPF 88.1 FM Frederick WYPO 106.9 FM Ocean City
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Healthcare
Healthcare coverage from WYPR is made possible by support from GBMC HealthCare.

Allergan payout could lead to bigger opioid settlements for Baltimore

WYPR - 88.1 FM Baltimore | By Scott Maucione
Published June 11, 2024 at 1:31 PM EDT
FILE - This Aug. 15, 2017 file photo shows an arrangement of pills of the opioid oxycodone-acetaminophen, also known as Percocet, in New York. Ohio is ready to begin distributing millions of dollars in opioid settlement money to community and government organizations, an influx eagerly anticipated since the first sums were secured in 2021. The OneOhio Recovery Foundation, which has been tasked with distributing over $860 million of settlements reached with drugmakers and pharmaceutical companies for their roles in the national opioid crisis, plans to release its formal request for proposals Monday, March 4, 2024. (AP Photo/Patrick Sison, File)
Patrick Sison
/
AP
FILE - This Aug. 15, 2017 file photo shows an arrangement of pills of the opioid oxycodone-acetaminophen, also known as Percocet, in New York.

Baltimore’s gamble to independently sue companies that manufactured and distributed opioids that led to the opioid epidemic paid off Monday with a large settlement with Allergan Finance that could be a harbinger for additional big payouts from larger companies.

Allergan settled its case with the city for $45 million, due to be paid in the next 30 days. The amount is far more than the $7 million over seven years the city would have gotten if it sued collectively with other states and cities.

There are still several companies that are in litigation with the city, including CVS and Purdue Pharma.

Considering that Allergan only accounted for 0.5% of the opioids in Baltimore’s pharmacies, the remaining companies could settle for much larger amounts bringing a windfall of funds to the city to pay for services related to opioid addiction, according to Carl Tobias, a law professor at the University of Virginia.

“Their exposure is likely to be larger, just given the size of the entities and what the percentage might be,” Tobias said. “Those entities will have to seriously think about whether they do want to let it go to trial, or whether they can settle for something that they think is reasonable.”

The remaining defendants in the case were responsible for about 80% of the opioids that were delivered to drug stores in the city, according to Baltimore city officials.

Companies often settle out of court to avoid liability.

“The payouts potentially could be substantially larger,” he said. The bar to prove civil cases is lower than criminal cases, often leading to companies avoiding trials.

Tobias said the city is likely making the case that defendants were continuing their practices despite seeing warning signs of abuse.

“For example, in West Virginia, the counties that sued in federal court showed that there was so much more of opioids shipped to these particular counties that the company should have noticed,” Tobias said. “There would have been enough opioids for millions of people, and only thousands of people lived in the county.”

The trial in Baltimore’s lawsuit against Johnson & Johnson, McKesson, Cardinal Health, AmerisourceBergen, Walgreens, CVS, Teva and former Insys CEO John Kapoor is set for Sept. 16.

The city plans to create a council that will decide the best way to allocate the funds it received from the lawsuits, Mayor Brandon Scott said in a statement.

About $10 million is already earmarked to go to the Peer Navigator Program and Charm City Care Connection, which offer harm reduction kits, counseling, support groups and wound care.
Tags
WYPR News OpioidsOpioids in MarylandOpioid EpidemicBaltimore CityBaltimore Mayor Brandon Scott
Scott Maucione
Scott is the Health Reporter for WYPR. @smaucionewypr
See stories by Scott Maucione
Related Content
Load More