Baltimore dogs take a lap for mental health at retirement community

Labs, chihuahuas, terriers and more trotted around the Roland Park Place retirement community as part of a mental health awareness pet parade on Tuesday.

Americans report overwhelmingly positive mental health impacts from pets like reducing loneliness, providing love and presenting a calming presence, according to the American Psychiatric Association.

The pet parade at Roland Park Place was organized in part by Kathy Alexander, one of the residents.

“They lift our spirits. They calm us down. They make us feel young. They're just wonderful,” she said.

May is Mental Health Awareness Month, which was part of the reason for the parade. Judges handed out prizes for best tail wag, best singing voice (also known as a bark) and best bird.

About 7.5% of people over 65 in Maryland report having poor mental health, according to the United Health Foundation.

The parade raised money for the Maryland SPCA, which set up a “flea-less” market during the parade.

“We get so many donations from great people that we can't necessarily use inside the shelter,” said Katie Flory, the community care and advocacy director with the Maryland SPCA. “We take these markets to different events to help people be able to get the supplies that they need for their pet at a much reduced cost. We don't price anything, they pick up what they want to purchase, they decide what it's worth. All of that money goes back to the Maryland SPCA to help homeless animals.”

While the event only took about half an hour, the dogs and residents seemed to be having a fun time.

One pup let out a bark during its lap for the judges and others had colorful bandanas around their necks.