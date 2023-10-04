J. Wynn Rousuck on healing through letters in "Please Write"

My guest today is a familiar figure to longtime listeners to this program. J Wynn Rousuck has reviewed theatrical productions throughout the mid-Atlantic region for WYPR since 2007, first on MD Morning, and for the past seven years, here on Midday.

Before she came to WYPR, she was the theater critic for the Baltimore Sun for more than 20 years. I have always known her to be a superb journalist, a great storyteller, a warm gracious person and an avid dog lover.

Judy has written a novel in which her reportorial skill, storytelling prowess and gracious nature are employed to great effect in a story that has at its center two canine protagonists, Winslow and Zippy.

J. Wynn Rousuck joins me today to talk about Please Write: A Novel in Letters.

