WYPR, WJZ-TV and The Baltimore Banner to host Baltimore mayoral debate

WYPR - 88.1 FM Baltimore | By Danyell Irby
Published April 18, 2024 at 6:48 PM EDT
Mayoral candidates (left to right): Former mayor Shelia Dixon, incumbent Mayor Brandon Scott, attorney Thiru Vignarajah and businessman Bob Wallace are leading the field in the race for job as Baltimore City Mayor. (The Baltimore Banner)
The Baltimore Banner
Mayoral candidates (left to right): Former mayor Shelia Dixon, incumbent Mayor Brandon Scott, attorney Thiru Vignarajah and businessman Bob Wallace are leading the field in the race for job as Baltimore City Mayor. 

WJZ-TV, The Baltimore Banner and WYPR Radio are hosting a mayoral debate of the four leading Democratic candidates on Tuesday, April 30.

Mayor Brandon Scott, former Mayor Sheila Dixon, former prosecutor Thiru Vignarajah and businessman Bob Wallace are confirmed.

WYPR’s Tom Hall, WJZ ’s Denise Koch and The Baltimore Banner’s Emily Sullivan will moderate the debate, which will be a question-and-answer format. The audience will include invited guests who have been asked to submit a question for the panel.

The debate can be heard live at 12:30 p.m. on WYPR-FM and will air the same day on WJZ-TV at 7:00 p.m.
Election 2024 Baltimore City Baltimore Mayor Brandon Scott Sheila Dixon Thiru Vignarajah Bob Wallace The Baltimore Banner
Danyell Irby
Danyell Irby is the Executive Director of news
See stories by Danyell Irby
