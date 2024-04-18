WYPR, WJZ-TV and The Baltimore Banner to host Baltimore mayoral debate

WJZ-TV, The Baltimore Banner and WYPR Radio are hosting a mayoral debate of the four leading Democratic candidates on Tuesday, April 30.

Mayor Brandon Scott, former Mayor Sheila Dixon, former prosecutor Thiru Vignarajah and businessman Bob Wallace are confirmed.

WYPR’s Tom Hall, WJZ ’s Denise Koch and The Baltimore Banner’s Emily Sullivan will moderate the debate, which will be a question-and-answer format. The audience will include invited guests who have been asked to submit a question for the panel.

The debate can be heard live at 12:30 p.m. on WYPR-FM and will air the same day on WJZ-TV at 7:00 p.m.