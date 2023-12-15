Gov. Moore, Orioles confirm: A lease for Camden Yards is moving forward

The Baltimore Orioles and the state government confirmed they have reached a deal to keep the baseball team playing at Camden Yards after the state’s stadium authority scheduled a special meeting for Monday to consider a lease.

Approval from the Maryland Stadium Authority’s board of directors is a key step for a lease to be approved for the state-owned ballpark.

The agenda posted for Monday offers only broad outlines of a lease and does not contain many details, including how the agreement would resolve the Orioles’ request for development rights around the stadium.

Maryland Gov. Wes Moore, in a statement to The Baltimore Banner, acknowledged the drawn-out process that it’s taken to get to this point.

“I know for many this process has been long, and the team that worked on securing this deal has done so diligently with the best interests of the taxpayer in mind,” Moore, a Democrat, said.

Moore’s statement said the final deal keeps the team in Baltimore long term, and benefits taxpayers and “the entire City of Baltimore.” The statement did not offer details of how the lease will work.

“The Orioles are a treasured part of the Baltimore community and I know I speak for all Marylanders when I say we are so excited to see the impact they will make on the City of Baltimore and across the state for years to come,” the governor’s statement read.

