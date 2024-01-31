An Orioles sale is imminent.

John Angelos has agreed to sell the team to Baltimore native David Rubenstein, two sources with direct knowledge of the negotiations told The Baltimore Banner. Rubenstein would become the “control person,” and New York businessman Michael Arougheti will also be a part of the investment group. The source said the investment group also includes Maryland leaders, philanthropists and sports legends.

Orioles legend Cal Ripken Jr. is part of the group, a source confirmed to The Banner.

The deal values the team at $1.725 billion, according to the source. The Mid-Atlantic Sports Network, which broadcasts games of both the Orioles and Washington Nationals, is part of the acquisition.

The timeline for the deal is not yet known, however it would need to be approved by MLB owners, who will convene in Orlando next week at their annual meeting.

The story continues at The Baltimore Banner: John Angelos agrees to sell Orioles to group led by David Rubenstein, Cal Ripken Jr.

