What's the future of Harborplace, Camden Yards and downtown?

Today we discuss the future possibilities for two prime pieces of real estate in Baltimore City: Harborplace and Camden Yards. The two locations are at the physical and emotional heart of our city. Can revitalizing of these developments happen in a coordinated way that makes all of downtown a more appealing place for local residents and visitors to enjoy?

Mayor Brandon Scott will host a Public Forum on Harborplace tonight with David Bramble of MCB Real Estate. The forum is scheduled for 6 p.m. at the Middle Branch Fitness and Wellness Center on Reedbird Avenue.

Today's guests include Baltimore City Chief Administrative Officer Faith Leach, Former Maryland Stadium Authority Chair Thomas Kelso and urban planner Pete Saunders.

