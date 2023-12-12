© 2023 WYPR
Midday

What's the future of Harborplace, Camden Yards and downtown?

By Tom Hall,
Teria RogersMalarie Pinkard-PierreSam Bermas-Dawes
Published December 12, 2023 at 12:05 PM EST
Camden Yards
Chris6d
/
Wikimedia
Camden Yards

Today we discuss the future possibilities for two prime pieces of real estate in Baltimore City: Harborplace and Camden Yards. The two locations are at the physical and emotional heart of our city. Can revitalizing of these developments happen in a coordinated way that makes all of downtown a more appealing place for local residents and visitors to enjoy?

Mayor Brandon Scott will host a Public Forum on Harborplace tonight with David Bramble of MCB Real Estate. The forum is scheduled for 6 p.m. at the Middle Branch Fitness and Wellness Center on Reedbird Avenue.

Today's guests include Baltimore City Chief Administrative Officer Faith Leach, Former Maryland Stadium Authority Chair Thomas Kelso and urban planner Pete Saunders.

Want to join our conversation? Email [email protected], or call in at 410-662-8780.

Audio will be posted here following the program.

