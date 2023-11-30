Atypical respiratory illness in dogs makes its way to Maryland

A fast-developing respiratory disease in dogs has made its way to 14 states this year, including Maryland.

Veterinarians describe the illness as similar to kennel cough, basically bronchitis for dogs, but it has the potential to develop into acute pneumonia as quickly as 24 hours.

“Monday, Tuesday, they have a little bit of cough, and then maybe by Thursday, they're having respiratory issues not eating and seen by the ER,” said Dr. Ashley Nichols, the president of the Maryland Veterinary Medical Association.

Vets are calling the illness atypical canine infectious respiratory disease (CIRD). Other symptoms include rapid breathing, fever, dehydration and a resistance to antibiotics.

The disease has been reported in Oregon, Rhode Island, California, Colorado and a handful of other states.

It was first observed in Oregon this summer and the state has seen at least 200 cases since then.

The disease has the ability to be fatal if left untreated.

Nichols advised pet owners not to panic and keep their dog from going to places like vets to get regular preventative care in order to avoid exposure.

“It is really important to keep your dog up to date on all of their vaccines, not just rabies, but getting their core vaccines and getting respiratory vaccinations,” she said. “Being vaccinated reduces the spread of common CIRD. It also boosts your pet's immunity and allows them to help combat other respiratory illnesses, which may help them be less sick and have a better outcome.”

Nichols said pet owners may want to avoid things like dog parks and parades where there are a lot of dogs around, especially ones that may not be vaccinated.

She also warned about going to grooming facilities that do not ask if a dog is vaccinated before coming in for an appointment.

“It’s great if your pet is up to date, but that doesn't mean the pet next to them is up to date,” Nichols said.

Otherwise, owners should carry on as usual and be careful about possible high traffic areas.