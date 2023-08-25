© 2023 WYPR
Maryland SPCA sees longer stays for shelter animals amid economic strains

By Sheilah Kast,
Maureen Harvie
Published August 25, 2023 at 11:28 AM EDT
Over 2,400 pets are rescued and adopted each year from the Maryland SPCA. Credit: Roger Ta/Flickr
Over 2,400 pets are rescued and adopted each year from the Maryland SPCA. Credit: Roger Ta/Flickr

National Dog Day is coming right up: The Maryland SPCA is celebrating at the Rotunda. We speak with Katie Flory, director of Community Care & Advocacy for the Maryland SPCA.

Beyond this celebration, Flory says the length of stay for animals in the shelter has doubled in recent months, as families cope with inflation and other economic challenges. The non-profit is working to prevent pet surrenders by holding neighborhood wellness clinics and distributing pet food to those in need.

National Dog Day at the Rotunda is tomorrow, from 11-5 pm. The Festival for the Animals is September 23rd at Padonia Park Club. Check out animals available in the shelter. Find opportunities to volunteer.

Sheilah Kast
Sheilah Kast is the host of On The Record, Monday-Friday, 9:30-10:00 am.
Maureen Harvie
Maureen Harvie is Senior Supervising Producer for On the Record. She is a graduate of the University of Maryland, Baltimore County, and joined WYPR in 2014 as an intern for the newsroom. Whether coordinating live election night coverage, capturing the sounds of a roller derby scrimmage, interviewing veterans, or booking local authors, she is always on the lookout for the next story.
