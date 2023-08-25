Maryland SPCA sees longer stays for shelter animals amid economic strains

National Dog Day is coming right up: The Maryland SPCA is celebrating at the Rotunda. We speak with Katie Flory, director of Community Care & Advocacy for the Maryland SPCA.

Beyond this celebration, Flory says the length of stay for animals in the shelter has doubled in recent months, as families cope with inflation and other economic challenges. The non-profit is working to prevent pet surrenders by holding neighborhood wellness clinics and distributing pet food to those in need.

National Dog Day at the Rotunda is tomorrow, from 11-5 pm. The Festival for the Animals is September 23rd at Padonia Park Club. Check out animals available in the shelter. Find opportunities to volunteer.