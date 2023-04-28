Baltimore County’s animal shelter is packed

The animal shelter run by Baltimore County Animal Services is packed to the gills. Or maybe the ears.

Officials say the shelter in Baldwin has been taking in an average of nearly 16 animals daily since January 1.

In the first quarter of the year, 703 dogs and 727 cats were dropped off.

It is the county’s only “open admission” shelter, meaning no animal will be turned away. For example, seven snakes were accepted last month.

The shelter will be open Saturday and Sunday from 12 p.m.-5 p.m. All dog adoption fees are waived.

Adopt a Shelter Pet Day is Sunday.

You can call 410-887-PAWS for more information.