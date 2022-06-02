Commission scrutinizing Baltimore County’s inspector general to begin work

After months of delays, a commission to examine Baltimore County’s inspector general’s office is to hold its first meeting next week.

County Executive Johnny Olszewski said it will be an independent commission that also will examine ethics in county government.

Inspector General Kelly Madigan has been criticized by Democratic County Council members Cathy Bevins and Julian Jones for her tactics. Emails also revealed that Olszewski’s chief of staff, Patrick Murray, tried to restrict her authority.

In an interview Wednesday on WYPR’s Midday, Olszewski gave Madigan his full support, noting this year he is doubling the size of her office to six.

“Any sort of small disagreements between staffs is part of governing I think,” Olszewski said. “But I am fully committed to the work.”

Olszewski announced the commission last fall after council members, including Jones and Bevins, called for oversight of the inspector general.

Other council members came to Madigan’s defense.

In a March interview, Republican Todd Crandell saw nothing wrong with how the office was operating.

Crandell said, “I kind of look at it, well, if it’s not broken, what are we trying to fix here. I will be on the lookout for a potential overstep here.”

The commission initially was going to release an interim report by July 1. That report will now come later in the year. Olszewski said the delay came from nailing down a staff for the commission that would be independent and outside county government.

“I didn’t want to have county employees running or staffing the commission,” Olszewski said.

The eight-member commission will hold its first meeting at 5:30 p.m. Tuesday, June 7. The meeting will be virtual and you can register for it online.

