Baltimore City Police fatally shoot man in Mill Hill

Baltimore City police fatally shot a man in southwest Baltimore’s Mill Hill neighborhood on Tuesday afternoon.

Police initially reported that an officer was injured during the shooting but Commissioner Richard Worley told reporters that the officer was examined by Shock Trauma where it was determined the officer was not shot.

Police have not released the identity of the deceased individual.

In a press conference held at the corner of Wilkens and Millington Avenues, Worley said the man was initially stopped because officers believed he may have had a weapon. When officers got out of the car to approach him, the man fled down Wilkens Avenue and according to Worley. Police then attempted to tackle him and after that, Worley said the man pointed a weapon towards the officers. At that point, the officers opened fire. According to Worley, police did attempt to render aid on the scene.

“I don't know why initially, they [officers] went up to him specifically. They were patrolling this area,” said Worley. “This is a, I don't want to say a high crime area, but we've had several shootings in this area.”

Commissioner Worley said they did recover a handgun with an extended magazine at the scene but they do not know yet if the weapon was fired.

“This is another example where our officers were doing a great job of apprehending an individual who was armed, who we don't know what he was up to with that weapon,” said Worley.

Reporters at The Baltimore Sun spoke with Jevelon Nolley, 24, who identified himself as the individual’s brother. According to that report, police asked the two men to lift up their shirts to show they did not have a “bulge” from a weapon. Nolley told the Sun they complied and asked officers for probable cause.

“They harass us 24/7,” he said of the Baltimore police. When officers continued to question them, Nolley told the Sun that his brother fled.

“He’s seen some stuff where a police officer killed someone else in his life,” Nolley told the reporter.