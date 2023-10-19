City residents feel somewhat safe despite a high crime rate, but contend that Baltimore Police officers are ineffective at reducing crime, do not quickly solve cases, and don’t work well with the communities they serve, according to a new community poll conducted by Morgan State University.

The results of the second community survey, mandated by the Baltimore Police Department’s federal court oversight, suggest that residents’ attitudes toward local law enforcement remain dismal, despite widespread reforms.

Just 15% of respondents agreed or strongly agreed that the Police Department quickly solves cases and arrests criminals, the survey found. About 25% agreed or strongly agreed that the Police Department effectively reduces crime, and a question about whether the agency has good working relationships with community members similarly produced 1 out of 4 agreement.

“They’re not professional, man. They don’t treat the citizens with dignity, and they don’t treat us like they care for us,” one city resident quoted in the survey responded. “They just there for the job, just for the money.”

Answers to survey questions varied significantly depending on who you asked. For example, white respondents were far more likely than Black respondents to report that they observed police offers patrolling and felt safe in their neighborhoods. They were also far less likely than their Black counterparts to report having seen Baltimore officers using “verbally abusive language toward civilians,” the report found.

In response to the report, the Baltimore Police Department said that the agency remains committed to “improving our community policing efforts and working alongside our communities to create a safer Baltimore for all.”

The story continues at The Baltimore Banner: City residents still overwhelmingly disapprove of Baltimore Police, community survey finds

