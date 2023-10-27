Shooting at Baltimore’s Carver Vocational Technical High School leaves three teenagers injured

Three teenagers are in local hospitals with non-life-threatening injuries after a shooting outside Carver Vocational Technical High School in West Baltimore on Friday morning.

Two of the victims, ages 15 and 16, are students at the high school. They both received immediate aid on-site at Carver for their gunshot wounds after police arrived around 7:50 a.m., according to a police report.

The third victim, another 15-year-old, walked himself to a hospital, police said.

Police are still looking for the suspect, who fled east on Presstman Street after the shooting.

Carver students were immediately put into lockdown, and dismissed from school at 10:30 a.m. to concerned parents. Some students walked home, with a group lingering at the school until noon.

Three buses from the Maryland Department of Transportation canceled usual routes to take students who usually ride public transportation home – which is true for most Carver students, said Manger of Media Relations Sherry Christian.

The district’s own school buses were also operating.

Parents remained stuck in traffic while navigating the active crime scene to meet their children at the school’s football field.

Some expressed frustration at the district’s response and communication. But Christian says the district followed a crisis response plan – issuing two calls to parents, one at 9:05 a.m. informing parents of student safety, and one at 9:55 a.m. about pickup plans.

“We understand that during times of crisis, fear can overcome rational thinking,” Christian said in an email. “That's why having a crisis response plan in place is necessary. That plan worked today at Carver.”

An investigation about the shooting is still active, police said.