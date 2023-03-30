© 2023 WYPR
Midday

A racial equity update, with NAACP-Baltimore City leadership

By Tom Hall,
Teria RogersMalarie Pinkard-PierreRob Sivak
Published March 30, 2023 at 12:00 PM EDT
Kobi Little__Joshua Harris_NAACPBalt_COMBO2.png
NAACP Baltimore leadership (L-R): Reverend Kobi Little, president; Joshua Harris, vice-president. (LinkedIn photos)

We begin today with the two leaders of the Baltimore Chapter of the NAACP: the President, Rev. Kobi Little, and Branch Vice President, Joshua Harris.

They join Tom to discuss what’s top of mind for the local chapter of NAACP. Two recent issues in which the organization has been vocal include the deal to turn over maintenance of the city’s conduit system to its largest user, BGE, and the need for city lawmakers to pass ordinances that would guarantee inclusionary housing in Baltimore.

The Rev. Kobi Little and Joshua Harris join us in Studio A.

You're welcome to join the conversation, as well:
Call 410.662.8780 Email: [email protected]
Or Tweet us: @MiddayWYPR

racial equity, Baltimore City Branch of the NAACP, Kobi Little, Joshua Harris, BGE, Baltimore Mayor Brandon Scott, Baltimore City Council, Baltimore Housing
