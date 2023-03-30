A racial equity update, with NAACP-Baltimore City leadership

We begin today with the two leaders of the Baltimore Chapter of the NAACP: the President, Rev. Kobi Little, and Branch Vice President, Joshua Harris.

They join Tom to discuss what’s top of mind for the local chapter of NAACP. Two recent issues in which the organization has been vocal include the deal to turn over maintenance of the city’s conduit system to its largest user, BGE, and the need for city lawmakers to pass ordinances that would guarantee inclusionary housing in Baltimore.

The Rev. Kobi Little and Joshua Harris join us in Studio A.

