Baltimore City NAACP Charles Village office damaged after concrete thrown through window, video shows

The Baltimore City Branch of the NAACP released the video Thursday afternoon of individuals vandalizing the social justice organization's Charles Village office on March 28 on social media.

It happened after the organization's virtual monthly membership meeting, officials said.

Rev. Kobi Little, president of the Baltimore City Chapter of the NAACP sat at his desk when it happened.

At first, Little said that a bottle was thrown against a glass tile window of the building. Then a piece of concrete was thrown through the window of the front door, he said.

No individuals were physically harmed, officials said.

The video shows four individuals moving towards then running away from the building throwing objects at the building. The ethnicity of the individuals was not identified by Baltimore City Police Department or NAACP officials.

"The Baltimore NAACP will not be deterred," said the organization in a statement. "While we don't know what the motivation behind this incident is, we do know that a group of young individuals intentionally directed projectiles at our building causing damage to our façade and our front door. At this time, we don't know if this is retaliation for our advocacy, or an attempt at sabotage to disrupt our work, or an act of hate, or if this is meant to intimidate or bully the NAACP or if this is simply an act of youthful mischief."

During WYPR's Midday program this afternoon, NAACP leaders told Tom Hall about the incident.

“We're not going to be deterred in terms of our advocacy, in terms of speaking truth to power. And we will continue to reach out to the community, and to make sure that the community feels welcomed to join the NAACP, and to join in the fight for freedom, justice and equity," Little said on Midday.

Listen to the full interview here which primarily focused about the organization's efforts to shed light about the workplace culture of Baltimore Gas and Electric and against the conduit deal between Baltimore City and BGE.

The Southern Poverty Law Center, a nonprofit organization that tracks hate groups, has identified nearly a dozen groups across Maryland.

The Baltimore City Police Department declined comment for this news story citing that it is "an open investigation."

The police report was filed on March 29 as property damage of at least $400. Around 9:30 p.m. on Tuesday night a police officer was patrolling the 2600 block of North Charles Street and was flagged down for help, according to the report obtained by WYPR.

Although the motive is unknown, it is clear that this was an intentional and targeted attack. @naacpbaltimore @NAACP pic.twitter.com/4bsAqWSPaq — Kobi Little (@KobiLittle) March 30, 2023

Digital news editor Kristen Mosbrucker contributed to this news story.