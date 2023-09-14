‘This is Maryland’s future’: Governor Moore visits Baltimore County career education school

Western School of Technology in Baltimore County boasts 34 career and technical education pathways for its students.

On Wednesday, Governor Wes Moore dropped into classes and talked with students and leaders to see the action for himself.

Moore first stopped into a classroom full of hospital beds and manikin patients to see students on the health profession track learn how to administer epinephrine injections for allergic reactions.

For the governor, this lesson is personal.

“My nine-year-old son, who is my absolute soul, he actually has a peanut allergy. And we carry around an EpiPen everywhere we go,” Moore said to the students.

Moore said that knowing students are learning to help people like his son “means everything.”

“It just helps to remind each and every one of us here that we're going to be alright, we're gonna be in very good hands,” he said. “This is Maryland’s future.”

After visiting other Western Tech classrooms like one studying culinary arts, Moore sat down with students and school leaders to talk about their experiences in career education.

Superintendent Myriam Rogers and County Executive Johnny Olszewski joined the roundtable group - and so did some of the students’ potential employers.

Moore thanked students for choosing an education that will make Maryland a better state.

“You are choosing a career of public service,” he said. “Whether you are in there teaching us how to have Moroccan chicken, or you're teaching me how not to embarrass myself when I try to do my daughter's hair so she doesn't walk around the baseball cap every time I try to do it – you are choosing to serve all of us.”