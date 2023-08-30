‘Not in my backyard’ say White Marsh residents about possible crematorium

White Marsh residents say they were blindsided when a funeral home approved for construction, applied for an onsite crematorium.

Evans Funeral Chapel is looking to add its third location in that area, next year.

Heather Patti leads the White Marsh Cowenton Community Association. She said members are concerned about possible health effects. “We really don't want this in our neighborhood so close to our properties where our children live and play,” said Patti.

Residents would be more supportive of the project if the crematorium was located at least 500 feet away from homes, daycares or senior centers, said Patti.

On Sep 5, lawmakers in Baltimore County will vote on a resolution that would encourage the State of Maryland to create distance requirements for crematory incinerators located in residential areas. That's because Maryland Department of Environment is responsible for regulating crematory facilities.

Republican County Councilman, David Marks, is calling on the State to intervene by creating a safe distance mandate. He said this is not just a Baltimore County issue.

“This is becoming an increasingly popular [way] to handle someone when they die,” Marks said. “It's just accelerated over the past few decades. I don't know why this is something that the local and the state governments can't get their arms around.”

Evans Funeral Chapel opposes the resolution. At a council hearing August 29th, Jeffrey Gerr, an Evans funeral manager, testified that only a small amount of particulates are emitted into the environment during cremation.

The council is expected to vote on the measure September 5th.