Councilman David Marks

County Council Angry Over Lack of Ransomware Details
Fight Over Affordable Housing Pits Descendants Of Hampton Plantation Slaves Against Baltimore CountyResidents of an historically African American neighborhood in East Towson are lobbying against plans for an affordable housing development. Those…
Baltimore County Executive Johnny Olszewski begins his second year in office this week. Challenges ahead for Olszewski in 2020 include getting state money…
Mountain Christian Church, a mega-church in Harford County, has backed off plans to build a wastewater treatment plant that would have released its…
The joke in Towson is that its town bird is the construction crane. More than a half dozen of them are part of the skyline, as Towson transforms into what…
Counties usually stay out of each other’s business, but the Baltimore County Council voted unanimously on Monday night to oppose a Harford County…
Mountain Christian Church is in Harford County. But it is just over the line from Baltimore County, where officials say they were not properly notified…