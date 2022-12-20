Environment and Climate Change

-
Neighborhoods across South Baltimore's Middle Branch of the Patapsco River from Port Covington to Curtis Bay are slated to undergo a major change with new parks, pedestrian trails and restored wetlands.
Betting big on offshore wind could reduce the cost of electricity in Maryland, environmentalists sayIf regulators in Maryland would approve hundreds more wind turbines off the coast, residents could see not just environmental benefits but potentially a smaller electric bill, a new report claims.
The Hawkins Cove overhaul is just one out of 104 restoration projects across the Chesapeake Bay watershed supported by the National Fish and Wildlife Foundation.
Montgomery County Council members voted in favor of all-electric building standards for new construction and major renovation projects starting in 2026.
If approved by Baltimore County Council in the coming weeks, the resilience authority could have the power to raise money.
Baltimore County's landfill transforms rotting garbage gas into electricity to combat climate changeBaltimore County officials have a goal of using 100% renewable energy by 2026 to curb its contribution to climate change.
The Baltimore County community near Bear Creek is fighting higher floodwaters as climate change threatens the future of the neighborhood.
The Maryland Energy Administration expects to dole out millions more to expand natural gas infrastructure for organizations from school districts to utility companies.
The future Chesapeake Bay National Recreation Area would fall under control of the National Park Service which opens the door for more funding officials say.
Maryland fell short of its water clean up goals, a task that’s more difficult when polluters don’t take the state penalties for breaking the rules seriously, Chesapeake Bay advocates said on the 50th anniversary of the Clean Water Act.