WYPR News

Teenage squeegee worker convicted of voluntary manslaughter in downtown Baltimore shooting

WYPR - 88.1 FM Baltimore | By Wambui Kamau
Published July 27, 2023 at 12:55 PM EDT
Squad cars park in front of the Clarence M. Mitchell, Jr. courthouse.
Wambui Kamau
/
WYPR
Squad cars park in front of the Clarence M. Mitchell, Jr. courthouse.

A teenage squeegee worker has been found guilty of voluntary manslaughter and two gun charges Thursday for fatally shooting a man in downtown Baltimore last summer.

48-year-old Timothy Reynolds was shot multiple times after he confronted a group of squeegee workers wielding a baseball bat. The teen, who was 14 at the time of the shooting, will be sentenced at a later date.

Jurors reached their verdict after 13 hours of deliberations. Voluntary manslaughter was the lesser of the three murder charges the teen faced. Jurors also considered first-degree and second-degree murder charges.

This is a developing story and will be updated throughout the afternoon.

Wambui Kamau
Wambui Kamau is a General Assignment Reporter for WYPR. @WkThee
