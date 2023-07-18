Baltimore squeegee worker trial day 2
1 of 3 — Clarence J. Mitchell courthouse.jpg
Three people stand outside of the Clarence M. Mitchell, Jr. courthouse on July 18, 2023 where the murder trial is taking place.
Wambui Kamau/WYPR
2 of 3 — squeegee trial Vignarajah.jpg
Thiru Vignarajah walks the Reynolds family away from the courtroom during a lunch recess.
Wambui Kamau/WYPR
3 of 3 — squeegee trial warren brown.jpg
Warren A Brown is one of the defense attorneys representing the teen, who we are not naming because he is a minor.
Wambui Kamau / WYPR
WYPR Host Rob Timm and WYPR Reporter Wambui Kamau discussed opening statements, how both sides are framing the case and reaction from both families. Hit the audio player above to listen.