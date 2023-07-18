© 2023 WYPR
Baltimore squeegee worker trial day 2

WYPR - 88.1 FM Baltimore | By Wambui Kamau
Published July 18, 2023 at 6:41 PM EDT
Three people stand outside of the Clarence M. Mitchell, Jr. courthouse on July 18, 2023 where the murder trial is taking place. Photo by Wambui Kamau/WYPR.
1 of 3  — Clarence J. Mitchell courthouse.jpg
Three people stand outside of the Clarence M. Mitchell, Jr. courthouse on July 18, 2023 where the murder trial is taking place.
Wambui Kamau/WYPR
Thiru Vignarajah walks the Reynolds family away from the courtroom during a lunch recess. Photo by Wambui Kamau/WYPR.
2 of 3  — squeegee trial Vignarajah.jpg
Thiru Vignarajah walks the Reynolds family away from the courtroom during a lunch recess.
Wambui Kamau/WYPR
Warren A Brown is one of the defense attorneys representing the teen, who we are not naming because he is a minor. Photo by Wambui Kamau/WYPR.
3 of 3  — squeegee trial warren brown.jpg
Warren A Brown is one of the defense attorneys representing the teen, who we are not naming because he is a minor.
Wambui Kamau / WYPR

WYPR Host Rob Timm and WYPR Reporter Wambui Kamau discussed opening statements, how both sides are framing the case and reaction from both families. Hit the audio player above to listen.

WYPR News Baltimore CitySqueegeeSqueegee BanSqueegee boysCrimeCriminal Justice
Wambui Kamau
Wambui Kamau is a General Assignment Reporter for WYPR. @WkThee
