WYPR News

Moore expects response from Maryland to Supreme Court rulings

WYPR - 88.1 FM Baltimore | By Matt Bush
Published June 30, 2023 at 5:49 PM EDT
Maryland Gov. Wes Moore speaks during an interview with The Associated Press in Annapolis, Md., Thursday, March 16, 2023. (AP Photo/Susan Walsh)
Susan Walsh/AP
/
AP
Maryland Gov. Wes Moore speaks during an interview with The Associated Press in Annapolis, Md., Thursday, March 16, 2023. (AP Photo/Susan Walsh)

Maryland Governor Wes Moore believes there will be legal and legislative responses from the state to this week’s Supreme Court rulings that struck down race-based admissions in higher education and President Biden’s student debt relief program.

Appearing Friday on WYPR’s Midday with Tom Hall, the governor did not provide details about what the response will be. He did note the nullifying of the President’s student loan debt relief plan would be tougher for the state to do anything about. “The vast majority of the federal loans that were under dispute, and that students are taking on, those are federal loans,” Moore told Tom Hall. “So it’s really the federal government that has to take the lead on that.”

Speaking to reporters Thursday after an event at Coppin State University, one of Baltimore’s two HBCU’s, Moore called the ruling that deemed race-based admissions in higher education unconstitutional a ‘wrong one.’ “We have a society where the Constitution is supposed to be a living document that opens up opportunities. But we are continually seeing from this court that they are using the Constitution to pull them back,” the governor said.

Two major rulings last summer by the Supreme Court — Dobbs v. Jackson Women’s Health Organization and New York State Rifle & Pistol Association, Inc. v. Bruen — were met with responses this year by Moore’s fellow Democrats that lead Maryland’s General Assembly. They protected confidentiality and access to abortion and related healthcare while creating a voter referendum for next year to enshrine such rights in the Maryland constitution, and set limits where concealed carry permits holders can take their guns in public, and who can receive one. Any similar response by lawmakers to this week’s rulings will have to wait until next year’s legislative session, which starts in January.

Matt Bush
Matt Bush spent 14 years in public radio prior to coming to WYPR as news director in October 2022. From 2008 to 2016, he worked at Washington D.C.’s NPR affiliate, WAMU, where he was the station’s Maryland reporter. He covered the Maryland General Assembly for six years (alongside several WYPR reporters in the statehouse radio bullpen) as well as both Montgomery and Prince George’s Counties. @MattBushMD
