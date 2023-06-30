Moore expects response from Maryland to Supreme Court rulings

Maryland Governor Wes Moore believes there will be legal and legislative responses from the state to this week’s Supreme Court rulings that struck down race-based admissions in higher education and President Biden’s student debt relief program .

Appearing Friday on WYPR’s Midday with Tom Hall , the governor did not provide details about what the response will be. He did note the nullifying of the President’s student loan debt relief plan would be tougher for the state to do anything about. “The vast majority of the federal loans that were under dispute, and that students are taking on, those are federal loans,” Moore told Tom Hall. “So it’s really the federal government that has to take the lead on that.”

Speaking to reporters Thursday after an event at Coppin State University, one of Baltimore’s two HBCU’s, Moore called the ruling that deemed race-based admissions in higher education unconstitutional a ‘wrong one.’ “We have a society where the Constitution is supposed to be a living document that opens up opportunities. But we are continually seeing from this court that they are using the Constitution to pull them back,” the governor said.