A Midday Townhall with Gov. Wes Moore

By Tom Hall,
Teria RogersMalarie Pinkard-PierreSam Bermas-Dawes
Published June 30, 2023 at 12:04 PM EDT
Gov. Moore at the press conference unveiling his preliminary FY 2024 Budget Plan. Credit: Twitter @iamwesmoore
Credit: Twitter @iamwesmoore
/
Gov. Moore at the press conference unveiling his preliminary 2024 budget plan.

Gov. Wes Moore took office five months and 12 days ago. He has brought a sense of urgency to the job while championing a number of initiatives involving transportation, crime reduction, eliminating poverty and climate change.

Gov. Moore joins Tom for a discussion of his term, so far. He will also hear from a range of questions we have been compiling from listeners all week.

Want to join our conversation? Email [email protected], or call in at 410-662-8780.

Audio will be posted here following the program.

Maryland Governor Wes Moore
Tom Hall
Host, Midday
Teria Rogers
Supervising Producer on Midday.
Malarie Pinkard-Pierre
Midday's Editorial Producer.
Sam Bermas-Dawes
producer for On The Record.
