The NRA sued Maryland over one of its new gun laws. Here are the others.

Mere minutes after a bill on limits where concealed carry permit holders can take their guns was signed Tuesday by Governor Wes Moore, the NRA sued the state of Maryland. But it wasn’t the only piece of legislation regarding guns the Governor signed that day.

SB1 , the target of the NRA lawsuit, prevents concealed carry permit holders from taking guns to ‘special purpose areas’ such as schools, hospitals, stadiums, and bars. It came in response to a U.S. Supreme Court ruling in New York State Rifle & Pistol Association, Inc. v. Bruen . That case struck down the state of New York’s higher requirements to receive a concealed carry permit, which were similar to Maryland’s at the time. After then Gov. Larry Hogan lowered Maryland’s to fit the court ruling, there was a sevenfold increase in applications in the state for the final months of 2022. Lawmakers during the 2023 session sought to define where all those new guns could be taken. It was the most controversial of the four bills regarding guns that lawmakers passed and Governor Moore signed Tuesday. Here are the others:

SB858 - Jaelynn’s Law. Named for Jaelynn Willey, a 16-year-old student at Great Mills High School in St. Mary’s County, who was shot to death March 20, 2018 at school by a fellow student. Her killer, who was 17-years-old, used his father’s gun according to police. The new law requires all guns at home be stored to keep them away from anyone under the age of 18 (previous Maryland law was up to age of 16). Penalties for violating the law are also increased under the bill. Willey’s mother Melissa was on hand at the statehouse Tuesday when Moore signed the bill into law.

HB824 bans individuals from receiving a concealed carry permit if they are on probation for a crime punishable for more than a year imprisonment, probation for violating a protective order, or probation for a DUI. It also bans those who’ve been involuntarily committed for more than 30 consecutive days for a mental disorder or who have a history of violence against another person from receiving a concealed carry permit. The bill raises the initial permit fee from $75 to $125, and raises the renewal fee from $50 to $75. Training requirements are also increased, as is the age to receive a permit from 18 to 21 with the exception of military service members. Penalties for repeat illegal gun possession is also raised to up to five years in prison, something new Baltimore City State’s Attorney Ivan Bates sought after his successful election campaign for the office in 2022.

SB185/HB3 - Requires Maryland State Police Gun Center to track all firearms surrendered through final protective orders. This measure received the least amount of resistance, with one version passing the Senate unanimously.

All four bills are scheduled to go into effect on October 1st, 2023 barring any court actions.