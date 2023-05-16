© 2023 WYPR
20th Anniversary Background
WYPR 88.1 FM Baltimore WYPF 88.1 FM Frederick WYPO 106.9 FM Ocean City
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
WYPR News

Moore signs law on concealed carry permits, NRA immediately sues Maryland

WYPR - 88.1 FM Baltimore | By Matt Bush
Published May 16, 2023 at 5:52 PM EDT
The Maryland State House in Annapolis. Photo by Matt Bush/WYPR.
Matt Bush/WYPR
/
The Maryland State House in Annapolis.

Maryland Governor Wes Moore signed a bill into law Tuesday afternoon in Annapolis defining where concealed carry permit holders can take their firearms. Just over an hour later, the National Rifle Association (NRA) sued the state over the new law, calling it unconstitutional.

SB1 came in response to last summer’s U.S. Supreme Court ruling in New York State Rifle & Pistol Association, Inc. v. Bruen that struck down the state of New York’s higher requirements to receive a concealed carry permit. Those were similar to Maryland’s at the time, and then Gov. Larry Hogan immediately lowered them in Maryland. There was a sevenfold increase in applications in the state for the final months of 2022 after the change.

With all those new permit holders, Democratic leadership in the General Assembly sought during the yearly legislative session in Annapolis to define where all those new firearms could be taken. On the final day of the session, SB1 passed a set of ‘special-purpose areas’ where permit holders could not take their guns:

  • Schools and pre-schools
  • Hospitals and health care facilities
  • Government buildings
  • Public and private institutions of higher learning
  • Electric, gas and nuclear power plants
  • Places where alcohol and cannabis are sold for consumption on-site
  • Stadiums, racetracks, museums, casinos

“It’s common sense legislation that will ensure a person can’t bring a gun into a pre-school, or a hospital, or a government office,” Moore said at a bill-signing ceremony Tuesday at the statehouse in Annapolis. The ink had barely dried when the NRA announced its lawsuit a little more than an hour later. In a press release, the state director for the NRA in Maryland D.J. Spiker called the law unconstitutional, saying it “effectively doesn’t allow (permit holders) to carry anywhere in the state.” The law isn’t supposed to go into effect until October 1, 2023.

Tags
WYPR News Gun Lawsgun controlgunsMaryland General Assembly 2023MarylandMaryland Gov. Wes Mooreannapolis
Matt Bush
Matt Bush spent 14 years in public radio prior to coming to WYPR as news director in October 2022. From 2008 to 2016, he worked at Washington D.C.’s NPR affiliate, WAMU, where he was the station’s Maryland reporter. He covered the Maryland General Assembly for six years (alongside several WYPR reporters in the statehouse radio bullpen) as well as both Montgomery and Prince George’s Counties. @MattBushMD
See stories by Matt Bush
Related Content
Load More