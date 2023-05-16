Maryland universities receive $2.5 million in funds for mental health training

Four Maryland universities are receiving more than $2.5 million in federal funding to beef up the number of mental health professionals available to schools.

The University of Maryland Baltimore, Johns Hopkins, Bowie State and Loyola of University of Maryland will all receive federal grants from the U.S. Education Department ranging between $377,000 for Loyola and $825,000 for UMD-Baltimore.

The funds stem from the Bipartisan Safer Communities Act, a piece of legislation signed into law nearly a year ago. The five-year program gives out funds to tackle the mental health crisis in school and has already awarded $286 million across 48 states and territories.

“Disruption in schools due to COVID-19, economic anxiety, job losses, and learning challenges have exacerbated pre-existing mental health challenges,” said House Appropriations Committee Ranking Member Rosa DeLauro (D-Conn.). “Our youth need help, and this is a burden that teachers, administrators, and parents cannot alleviate on their own. These grants will expand the program’s reach, helping to move us closer to my goal of ensuring every child goes to a school that has a qualified mental health professional on staff.”

Two Maryland public school systems, Prince George’s County and Anne Arundel County, received about $650,000 in funds from the act earlier this year.

Maryland has seen a decline in the mental health of its students.

The recent state Youth Risk Behavior Survey found broad increases in depression and suicidal ideation.

About 37% of middle schoolers and 39% of high schoolers reported feeling sad or hopeless, an increase of 11% and 7% respectively from 2019.

Additionally, 27% of middle schoolers and 21% of high schoolers reported seriously considering suicide.