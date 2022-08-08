What affects the mental health of kids?

Life is throwing a lot at young people these days, hitting some harder than others, undermining their mental health. The Kids Count Data book dives deep into factors that can affect their well-being, and identifies what states, cities and schools need to address.

Benjamin Orr, head of the Maryland Center on Economic Policy, talks us through the research.

Then, Clarrissa Taylor Jackson, Director of Programs and Outreach at the National Alliance on Mental Illness in Baltimore, tells why peer education is the superpower behind their work:

“If you are living with a mental health condition and you’re living well, we want to work with you in the ways that make sense, so that we can make it okay for someone else to get where you are. To feel comfortable navigating life with their mental health condition, just like you are.”

Links: Kids Count Data Book full report, NAMI resources, Pathways to Hope, NAMI conference Aug. 26 and 27, 2022.