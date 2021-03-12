-
The top headlines of the day, plus a conversation with a Loyola University Maryland immunologist about the latest developments in COVID virus variants, a…
Nearly half of Marylanders planned to gather indoors for Thanksgiving, despite warnings from public health experts that those gatherings may exacerbate…
An immunologist from Loyola University Maryland says the draft plan for distributing a potential COVID-19 vaccine that Gov. Larry Hogan released Tuesday…
As Halloween approaches, you may want to rethink how you celebrate this year. Dr. Chris Thompson, an immunologist at Loyola University Maryland, says…
Mounting frustration over trash collection in Baltimore City, and a new contract for teachers in Baltimore County. Plus a look ahead to the upcoming…