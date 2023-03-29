Over-the-counter Naloxone decision can save lives in Maryland, and may add cost

Naloxone, a life-saving drug that reverses the effects of opioid overdose, will be available over the counter, the U.S. Food and Drug Administration announced Wednesday.

Public health experts in Maryland say it’s a huge win, especially for a state that ranks No. 6 in the nation in opioid deaths, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

“We need to have every possible solution, which is the reason why making Naloxone or Narcan (the brand name of the drug) available over-the-counter is a big step,” said Dr. Leana Wen, former Baltimore health commissioner and professor of public health at George Washington University.

In 2020, nearly 2,800 Marylanders died from opioid use. The drug fentanyl is largely responsible for an increase in opioid deaths. Fentanyl is about 5 0 times more potent than heroin, according to the Drug Enforcement Agency.

The COVID-19 pandemic also led to an i ncrease in opioid use and overdoses, according to the Substance Abuse and Mental Health Services Administration.

Joshua Sharfstein, the former Maryland Department of Health secretary, says the FDA’s move is extremely important, but fears that over-the-counter status may make the drug more expensive for people trying to get it.

The drug can be used as a nasal spray or injected. The nasal spray can c ost between $25 and $100, while the injection is about $2 each.

“It's really important that insurance companies keep paying for it so that it doesn't turn out that even though you can walk into a drugstore and get it, it's suddenly much more expensive,” Sharfstein said.

Naloxone works by binding to opioid receptors and blocking the effects of the antagonizing drug.