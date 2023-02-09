Advocates for overdose prevention sites say their yearslong effort to provide places in Maryland where people can more safely consume illegal drugs finally may be gaining traction.

Also known as supervised injection sites, the facilities offer clean needles and other supplies to people who use drugs. Trained staff can intervene in opioid overdoses and connect people to treatment and other services. Similar sites in other countries have a track record of reducing fatal overdoses, which hit record numbers in the United States and in Maryland during the coronavirus pandemic.

The first bill allowing them was introduced in the Maryland General Assembly in 2016. It and subsequent bills were met with resistance, with former Gov. Larry Hogan calling the proposed sites “absolutely insane.”

Supporters of a new draft bill that would authorize six pilot locations in the state have reason to be more optimistic this time. While campaigning, Gov. Wes Moore, a Democrat who took office last month, had expressed support for more drug treatment and harm reduction programs, though he has not addressed overdose prevention sites specifically.

...This story continues. Read the rest at The Baltimore Banner: Could overdose prevention sites be in Maryland’s future?

WYPR and The Baltimore Banner have a joint operating agreement that allows the nonprofit organizations to work collaboratively to deliver quality journalism across the region. To learn more about the partnership, click here.