Lexington Market downtown celebrates grand opening with fanfare, more Black-owned businesses

Community members, business owners and government leaders celebrated the grand opening of Lexington Market in downtown Baltimore City on Tuesday.

The remodeled, 60,000-square-foot space features restaurants, bookstores, a flower shop and more. Officials say revitalizing the historic market, the longest operating public market nationwide founded in 1782, cost $45 million.

Inside that figure, the state has invested more than $12 million across four different programs. One goal for the redevelopment was a focus on diversity and inclusion among vendors.

“Today's Lexington market not only looks better, but it's also more diverse,” said Baltimore City Mayor Brandon Scott. “We all can be proud of, over 50% of the businesses being Black-owned and 50% of them being women-owned.”

Lexington Market vendor Robin Holmes owns Deddle's Donuts, a Black and woman-owned small business. Holmes said that opening a brick and mortar bakery, instead of a mobile bakery on wheels, is her dream come true.

“We are here! We have arrived,” she exclaimed amidst hundreds of visitors inside the indoor market. “I hope to be people’s choice for a sweet treat, for a long time to come.”

Gov. Wes Moore, who cut the ribbon at the grand opening, said his administration will be an ally to the city.

“I can tell you right now, from this administration, you have a partner in this work,” said Moore.

While the market has retained fixtures like Faidley’s Seafood, Connie’s Chicken & Waffles, and Super Fried Chicken, there are also openings for new vendors.