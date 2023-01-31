© 2023 WYPR
20th Anniversary Background
WYPR 88.1 FM Baltimore WYPF 88.1 FM Frederick WYPO 106.9 FM Ocean City
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
WYPR News

Lexington Market downtown celebrates grand opening with fanfare, more Black-owned businesses

WYPR - 88.1 FM Baltimore | By Wambui Kamau
Published January 31, 2023 at 9:32 PM EST
20230131_130733.jpg
1 of 6  — 20230131_130733.jpg
Lexington Market vendor Robin Holmes owns Deddle's Donuts, a Black and woman-owned small business.
Wambui Kamau
WambuiKamau3.jpg
2 of 6  — WambuiKamau3.jpg
Elected officials in Baltimore City celebrate the grand opening of the Lexington Market. Baltimore City Mayor Brandon Scott stands next to Maryland Gov. Wes Moore (to his left) and Baltimore City Council President Nick Mosby.
Wambui Kamau
Wes Moore.jpg
3 of 6  — Wes Moore.jpg
Gov. Wes Moore shook hands outside the Lexington Market in downtown Baltimore City.
State of Maryland
WambuiKamau2.jpg
4 of 6  — WambuiKamau2.jpg
Elected officials in Baltimore City celebrate the grand opening of the Lexington Market which has been in the making since 2011. Maryland Gov. Wes Moore says that state residents should take pride in the Baltimore City Lexington Market. The state has provided about $10 million towards the cost of the market, the overall cost of which is $45 million.
Wambui Kamau
WambuiKamau.jpg
5 of 6  — WambuiKamau.jpg
Baltimore City Councilman Eric Costello represents District 11 where Lexington Market is located.
Wambui Kamau
WambuiKamau4.jpg
6 of 6  — WambuiKamau4.jpg
Baltimore City Mayor Brandon Scott speaks during the grand opening of Lexington Market.
Wambui Kamau

Community members, business owners and government leaders celebrated the grand opening of Lexington Market in downtown Baltimore City on Tuesday.

The remodeled, 60,000-square-foot space features restaurants, bookstores, a flower shop and more. Officials say revitalizing the historic market, the longest operating public market nationwide founded in 1782, cost $45 million.

Inside that figure, the state has invested more than $12 million across four different programs. One goal for the redevelopment was a focus on diversity and inclusion among vendors.

“Today's Lexington market not only looks better, but it's also more diverse,” said Baltimore City Mayor Brandon Scott. “We all can be proud of, over 50% of the businesses being Black-owned and 50% of them being women-owned.”

Lexington Market vendor Robin Holmes owns Deddle's Donuts, a Black and woman-owned small business. Holmes said that opening a brick and mortar bakery, instead of a mobile bakery on wheels, is her dream come true.

“We are here! We have arrived,” she exclaimed amidst hundreds of visitors inside the indoor market. “I hope to be people’s choice for a sweet treat, for a long time to come.”

Gov. Wes Moore, who cut the ribbon at the grand opening, said his administration will be an ally to the city.

“I can tell you right now, from this administration, you have a partner in this work,” said Moore.

While the market has retained fixtures like Faidley’s Seafood, Connie’s Chicken & Waffles, and Super Fried Chicken, there are also openings for new vendors.

Tags
WYPR News lexington marketBaltimore CityBaltimore Mayor Brandon ScottCity Council President Nick MosbyMaryland Governor Wes Moore
Wambui Kamau
Wambui Kamau is a General Assignment Reporter for WYPR. @WkThee
See stories by Wambui Kamau
Related Content
Load More