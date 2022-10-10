After police scuffle, Baltimore activists in homeless encampment return

Tension was still in the air of a homeless encampment under the Jones Falls Expressway on Monday morning after a weekend scuffle between activists and police were captured on video by The Baltimore Brew. During the Saturday night scuffle, police were seen removing individuals from the pop-up tent encampment to make way for the Sunday morning farmers market vendors. After the incident, according to a spokesperson from the city, one man was taken to the hospital for evaluation.

Also, one homeless activist claims they were roughed up by police.

About 10 tents were still pitched on the sidewalk outside of a parking area for Mercy Hospital despite a week of negotiations between Baltimore City officials and activists. The protest encampment relocated from its more prominent display in front of Baltimore City hall that began in mid-August.

Christina Flowers, director of assisted living facility Real Care Providers and a homeless advocate, claims the city failed to successfully negotiate because living in a shelter is not an option for everyone.

Flowers said that some of the homeless individuals living in the encampment may struggle with mental illnesses, care for children or have jobs. Living in a shelter can be traumatic, she said.

“[A] shelter is not going to prevent the trauma that they have already been experiencing in these streets,” Flowers said. “The same people in these shelters are the ones that produces a lot of the trauma.”

Flowers herself claims that she was injured by police during the incident. She also claims that there were no behavioral health professionals accompanying police to respond to the encampment, which city officials deny.

Monica Lewis, senior director for the mayor’s office of communications, said that the city connected other homeless individuals with resources such as access to shelters before police were sent to remove them from the property on Saturday night.

“Some were open to the opportunities we had available to them, others were not,” Lewis said.

She described police intervention on Saturday night, “absolutely a last resort” and that the Scott administration is not ignoring the plight of homelessness in the city.

“We’re doing everything possible to get them the housing that they need,” she said but for now, the only options are temporary housing such as shelters or hotels.

Since the beginning of the year, $90 million in American Rescue Plan Act funding has been earmarked for homeless services in Baltimore City, $100 million into housing and $75 million into eviction prevention services.